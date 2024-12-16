WPI inflation recorded at 1.89% for November

The annual rate of inflation based on the all-India wholesale price index (WPI) number is 1.89% (provisional) for the month of November, data released by the government said on Monday.

The Ministry of Commerce said the positive rate of inflation in November 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, textiles, machinery & equipment, etc.

The month over month change in WPI for the month of November stood at (-) 0.06 % as compared to October.

The Food Index consisting of ‘food articles’ from primary articles group and ‘food product’ from manufactured products group decreased from 201.2 in October, 2024 to 200.3 in November, 2024.

The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 11.59% in October to 8.92% in November, the data said.

Fuel & Power index increased by 0.41% to 147.1 (provisional) in November from 146.5 (provisional) for October, 2024.

As per the DPIIT data, the price of mineral oils (0.72%) increased in November and the price of electricity generation (-0.07%) decreased as compared to October.

Price of coal remained the same as in the previous month.

Further, the index of Manufactured Products increased by 0.35% to 143.0 (provisional) in November from 142.5 (provisional) last month.

Recently, the government released retail inflation in November at 5.48% as compared to 6.21% logged in October.

The corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban areas in November were 5.95% and 4.83%, respectively.

The inflation data is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6% comfort band.