WPI inflation in November returns to positive, reported at 0.26%

The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) was 0.26 per cent for the month of November, 2023, government data said on Thursday.

Positive rate of inflation in November, 2023 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing etc, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The month-over-month change in WPI index for the month of November, 2023 stood at 0.53 per cent as compared to October, 2023.

In the primary articles, the index rose by 1.30 per cent followed by a 0.78 per cent rise in the index for fuel and power, and 0.07 per cent in manufactured products.

The government has also reported a rise in its retail inflation in November to 5.55% from 4.87 per cent in October. It remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 2 to 6 per cent for the third month in a row in November.

The index for Primary Articles increased by 1.30 per cent to 186.9 in November, 2023 from 184.5 for the month of October, 2023. Prices of Food Articles at 2.62 per cent increased in November, 2023 as compared to October, 2023.

Prices of Non-food Articles (-0.24 per cent), Minerals (-0.41 per cent) and Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-4.79 per cent) declined in November, 2023 as compared to October, 2023.

The index for Fuel & Power increased by 0.78 per cent to 155.3 in November, 2023 from 154.1 for the month of October, 2023.

Prices of Electricity (9.93 per cent) increased in November, 2023 as compared to October, 2023. Prices of Mineral Oils (-1.99 per cent) declined in November, 2023 as compared to October, 2023.

For Manufactured Products the index increased by 0.07 per cent to 140.4 in November, 2023 from 140.3 for the month of October, 2023.