WPI inflation for September soars to 1.84% amid surging food prices

The annual rate of inflation based on the all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 1.84 per cent for September 2024 over the same month last year, data from the Ministry of Commerce said.

Positive rate of inflation in September 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, manufacture of machinery & equipment, it added.

The month over month change in WPI index for September 2024 stood at 0.06% as compared to August 2024.

The annual rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index increased to 9.47 per cent in September 2024 from 3.26 per cent in August 2024.

The Food Index consisting of ‘food articles’ from primary articles group and ‘food product’ from manufactured products group increased to 195.3 in September 2024 from 193.2 in August 2024.

The index for primary articles increased by 0.41 per cent to 195.7 (provisional) in September 2024 from 194.9 (provisional) for August 2024.

Prices of minerals (1.83 per cent), non-food articles (1.31 per cent ) and food articles (0.86 per cent ) increased in September 2024 as compared to August 2024. The prices of crude petroleum and natural gas(-5.74 per cent ) declined in September 2024 as compared to August 2024.

Fuel & Power index declined by 0.81 per cent to 146.9 (provisional) in September 2024 from 148.1(provisional) for August this year.

Price of electricity (1.34 per cent ) increased and the price of mineral oils (-1.72 per cent ) decreased in September 2024 as compared to the previous month. The index for coal remained constant at 135.6 (provisional) in September as compared to August.