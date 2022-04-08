Witzeal gaming surpasses 29 million users; partners with Disney Hotstar, Google

One of India’s fastest growing gaming technology company, Witzeal has hit a new milestone as it surpasses 29 million registered users.

The burgeoning online gaming industry is a testament to Witzeal’s onward trajectory. The company currently has 17 games in its portfolio, clocking in 1.2 million daily active users monthly.

The company has also strengthened its senior leadership team and is working towards on-boarding resourceful talent from various sectors who will help the company reach more such milestones.

Apart from this, Witzeal has recently, also partnered with prominent OTT and UPI platforms like Disney Hotstar, MX Player, Google, Facebook, Wynk Music, Phone Pe, etc with an aim to widen its userbase and reach out to a larger target audience.

The partnership will entail banner advertisements on the OTT and UPI applications along with OEMs, Google, Facebook, and Programmatic.

This partnership reaffirms that in a country like India which is home to nearly 500 million mobile users, the online gaming landscape witnessing a sea change result with 5G technology, stated the press release issue by the company.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ankur Singh, Founder of Witzeal Technologies said, “We are excited to collaborate with these renowned and prominent OTT and UPI platforms and reach out to millions of users across the nation. As the penetration of smart phones is increasing with each passing day, we believe that these platforms are the best way to connect with our users. We look forward to reaching out to wider audiences and introducing them to a world of quality gaming experiences.”

Sharing his views on reaching the milestone of 29 million users, Singh, said, “We are delighted to have reached this milestone and excited to unravel more such milestones in the coming future. We are constantly working towards innovating and providing newer opportunities for our users to keep them engaged. It is the most exciting time to be in the gaming industry as we have seen a very progressive growth in this sunrise sector across verticals. This aligned with the recent Karnataka judgement has given us the much-needed boost to work harder to provide seamless and innovative gaming experiences to our users.”