Wipro Limited and ProcessMaker, a US-based software company and low-code workflow automation platform, on Monday announced a partnership for delivering workflow management solutions to the Bengaluru-headquartered firm’s customers in Latin America.

This collaboration will leverage Wipro’s proprietary technology platform iCaaS (Intelligent Content as a Service) along with ProcessMaker’s Workflow automation platform to deliver Cognitive Content Automation solutions to customers, a Wipro statement said.

These solutions will enable ‘paperless’ streamlined and efficient document processing while lowering the overall cost of operations, the statement said.

It will digitise and automate complex business processes including KYC verification, account opening for financial services, invoicing and payments, supply chain visibility and vendor onboarding for small businesses among others, it said.

“Using these solutions, business users, technology organisations, and line of business managers will be able to accelerate their customers digital journey,” it was stated.