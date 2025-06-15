Wind energy pivotal to India’s renewable energy strategy: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has said that wind energy lies at the core of India’s renewable energy strategy.

Addressing a stakeholders’ conference in Bengaluru on the occasion of Global Wind Day 2025 on Sunday, Joshi said that to become a global manufacturing hub, India needs energy, be it solar, wind, or any other form.

“Our national goals are ambitious and clear — achieving 50 percent of our power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, and a net-zero India by 2070. Wind energy is central to achieving these goals. It is not merely a component of our renewable energy strategy — it lies at the heart of it and the centre of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” the minister said.

“PM Modi gave us a vision to have renewable energy for manufacturing and conventional energy for household consumption,” he was quoted as saying in an official release.

India’s manufacturing capacity is increasing, and this trend is set to continue. In view of this, the PM’s vision emphasises the importance of renewable energy production, storage, and usage, so that when India becomes a global manufacturing hub in the near future, it will be able to fulfil the energy demands of the manufacturing sector through renewable energy sources, the minister said.

India, he opined, has huge potential in the renewable energy sector, as it has the fourth-largest wind power installed capacity globally and is the third-largest producer of renewable energy.

“No one had imagined that India would become the third-largest manufacturer of renewable energy in just 10 years, but today it is a reality,” the minister said.

He also underlined three key issues for the wind energy sector, saying:

“First, we must combine wind with solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to deliver round-the-clock power and ensure grid stability.

Second, tariffs must be competitive. A rate of Rs 3.90 per unit is too high; we must work together to reduce costs.

Third, domestic manufacturing must become more efficient, not just to meet our own targets, but to boost exports.”

Underlining the dedicated efforts of the Union government to unleash the potential of the renewable energy sector, Joshi said, “The government is backing this sector with full seriousness. This year’s renewable energy budget has gone up by 53 percent to Rs 26,549 crore, with a large share directed to wind.”

“The transition to renewables is inevitable. States must lead this transition. Land availability and transmission delays must be addressed. This is not the time for hesitation, it is the time for execution,” the minister added.

“ I am happy to note that India is manufacturing wind turbines ranging from 225 kW to 5.2 MW, with 33 models being produced by 14 companies. These turbines meet our domestic needs and are also cost-competitive globally,” he said.

Joshi also released reports on the wind energy roadmap and the manufacturing roadmap at the event.

He said that the documents will serve as guiding frameworks for our journey ahead and reflect our collective ambition, strategic thinking, and commitment to building a strong and ‘Atmanirbhar’ wind energy ecosystem in India.

Global Wind Day is celebrated on 15th June to mark the development of wind energy, and with the government’s consistent policy support, the wind energy sector has displayed substantial growth.