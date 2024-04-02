Vistara responds to uptick in flight cancellations

Private carrier Vistara Airlines, which is a joint venture of Tata and SIA Airlines, said on Monday that in light of crew unavailability and other factors, the airline has experienced a notable uptick in cancellations and delays.

“We have had a significant number of flight cancellations and delays in the past few days due to various reasons, including crew unavailability,” said an airline spokesperson.

“We acknowledge this and are deeply concerned about the inconvenience caused to our customers,” he added.

The spokesperson also said that the airline is working towards minimising the discomfort to the customers.

“We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate to ensure adequate connectivity across our network. We have also deployed larger aircraft like B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more number of customers, wherever possible,” the airline said.

“Also, we are offering alternate flight options or refunds to the affected customers, as applicable. We understand that these disruptions have caused immense discomfort to our customers, and we sincerely apologise to them for the same,” it added.

“We are working towards stabilising the situation and will resume operating at our regular capacity very soon,” the airline said.