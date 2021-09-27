Vistara partners with IndusInd Bank to launch co-branded credit card

Full-service carrier Vistara has partnered with IndusInd Bank to launch co-branded credit card Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer.

The credit card will offer various benefits such as a complimentary business class ticket, membership of the airline’s frequent flyer programme and lounge access.

Other benefits include rescheduling fee waiver on direct booking of Vistara flights, luxury gift vouchers, complimentary movie tickets and dining vouchers, complimentary personal air accident cover, zero currency mark-up on international spends as well as a waiver on fuel surcharge at any petrol pump, among others, Vistara said in a release on Monday.

“We are happy to partner with IndusInd Bank to offer our customers a solution (a co-branded credit card). We are hopeful that our customers will see great value in the Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer Credit Card and enjoy its benefits as they travel around the globe with us,” said Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

The all-new card provides the cardholders with a complimentary ‘Gold’ class membership to Club Vistara (CV), under which they can earn points on every flight and can even redeem their earned CV points to avail flights.

Moreover, the card also enables cashless travel for customers to destinations around the globe, while also earning CV points on their spending, the airline said.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Vistara, to launch the ‘Club Vistara IndusInd Bank Explorer’ credit card that aims to revitalise the way India travels. As the world is gradually opening up, Indians and especially millennials will look to travel for both business and leisure,” said Soumitra Sen, Head of Consumer Bank at IndusInd Bank.

The key benefits of the co-branded card include complimentary access to over 600 airport lounges across the globe, up to five complimentary business class tickets on achieving spend milestones every year as well as rescheduling fee waivers on direct booking of Vistara flights, according to the airline.

The financial benefits include a complete waiver on fuel surcharge at any petrol pump across India and also a lifetime waiver on late payment charges, cash withdrawal charges as well as over-limit fees.

Also, the cardholders will be entitled to luxury gift vouchers worth Rs 25,000 or Oberoi hotel and resort gift vouchers and two complimentary movie tickets of Rs 700 each per month besides complimentary dining vouchers worth Rs 3000 twice a year.

Complimentary personal air accident insurance cover of up to Rs 2.5 crore and insurance against loss or delayed baggage, loss of passport, ticket as well as missed connection are the other benefits a cardholder can avail.