Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in payments technology, today announced the first successful live deployment of a PCI certified Tap to Phonecard acceptance solution, in partnership with DigitSecure and HDFC Bank. DeliveryPlus is the first merchant to go live with HDFC Bank as an acquirer.

This solution enables merchants to securely accept contactless card payments in seconds through an app on their NFC-enabled Android smartphones, and without having dedicated card acceptance devices. In line with the ‘Make in India’ goal of local innovation, DigitSecure is the first company based in Asia Pacific to receive PCI security certification for deploying this technology.

Tap to Phone technology will significantly lower the operational costs for financial institutions by migrating merchant onboarding, account provisioning and security to PCI certified payment acceptance cloud. This in turn will aid banks and fintechs to enable more merchants for card acceptance.

Cardholders will be able to tap their contactless cards and near-field communication-enabled smartphones on a merchant’s Android smartphone for fast, safe and secure transactions. With this deployment, India joins a list of more than 15 markets that now provide the Visa Tap to Phone technology for merchants to accept contactless card payments.

As per a recent Visa study, about 55% of consumers surveyed in India during the pandemic mentioned that they would likely use the Tap to Phone payment method due to its ease of use, saving of time and eliminating the need to carry cash. This reaffirms the need for and confidence in contactless payments.

Visa and DigitSecure have also entered into a strategic partnership to empower small businesses and enterprise merchants. DigitSecure has integrated their Tap to Phone solution with Visa’s Cybersource platform to provide a single connection for omni-channel commerce solution across segments, use cases, channels and payment modes.

Visa will continue to work with clients, partners and fintechs in India to support SMBs (Small and Micro Businesses) to delivering better payment experiences for both merchants and consumers.

(The company is solely responsible for the entire information provided and the claims made in the story and the publication does not take any responsibility whatsoever for the content shared)