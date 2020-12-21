Vineet Agarwal has taken over as the new President of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). Aggarwal, who was the Managing Director of logistics major Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCIL), has replaced Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group of Companies.

Hiranandani has completed his tenure at the chamber during its centenary year.

“I am honoured to be heading ASSOCHAM which has such a rich heritage and lineage of leadership. These are not ordinary times, as the world is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis. India has navigated the Covid-19 challenge with courage, conviction and sound leadership. The post-pandemic period would be full of challenges and opportunities; I would work with all the stakeholders – industry, government, academic, civil society and the ASSOCHAM employees to leverage the unfolding opportunities,” said Agarwal

Apart from being the first head of a logistics company and one of the youngest industry captains to be appointed as the chief of an apex industry body in India, Agarwal is also the founding national President of Young Leaders Council at the All India Management Association.

He has also been involved with various note-worthy NGOs as part of TCI Foundation.

Sumant Sinha, Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power, India’s leading clean energy company, has been appointed the new Senior Vice President of ASSOCHAM.