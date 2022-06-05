V-P calls for exploring economic opportunities with African nations

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu called for fully exploring the complementarities and opportunities in economic ties with African nations to bring about quicker and sustainable mutual progress.

“India emerges as a key driver in global governance and global growth, African nations will continue to play a prominent role as India’s trusted partners and stakeholders in its prosperity,” the Vice President said at India-Senegal Business Event in Dakar.

Naidu is on a four-day visit to the country, which is the first-ever State visit from India to Senegal.

Noting that India and Senegal have had a fruitful 60 years of diplomatic relations, the Vice President observed that both countries have pluralistic traditions, believe in cultural tolerance and that these values form the core of people-to-people relations.

He pointed out that India, as the largest democracy in the world, and Senegal, as one of the most stable and model democracies in Africa, are natural development partners and share a natural affinity with each other.

He called for greater collaboration in fighting terrorism, and ensuring freedom of navigation and stated that India stands ready to enhance its defence and security partnership with Senegal.

He also called for India and Africa to strive together to make global governance more equitable and work towards an expanded UN Security Council.

The Vice President observed that there is immense scope for Indian companies to invest in Senegal, especially in agriculture, healthcare, ICT, and mining, among others.

He mentioned the success of the Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technical Development (CETD), set up as a grant project by India in Dakar, which has 1,000 students from Senegal and 19 other African countries.

Stressing the need to strengthen B2B exchanges to tap potential unrealised areas, Naidu appreciated the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for making an effort and mounting a business delegation to Senegal.