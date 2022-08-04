Users spend 5 hours daily on apps globally, including India: Report

Smartphone users in more than a dozen worldwide markets, including India, spends five hours of the day using and browsing applications, says a new report

While the day to day time spent on applications fluctuates by country, there are currently 13 smartphone market where users spend over four hours of the day utilising applications, reffering to investigate from Data.ai, previously App Annie, TechCrunch reported.

This data consist Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, the US and the UK. Furthermore, in three of those markets, Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil , smartphone users spend over five hours everyday on applications.

while the development in application usage has eased back a bit from the Q2 of 2020, it is important to note that that two years ago was the height of Covid lockdowns, which drove application usage to spike across all categories as users worked, shopped, banked and gamed, as well as attended meetings, online classes and occasions from home, the report said.

The report additionally incorporated the top-ranked applications and games for the Q2, which saw Instagram in the best position overall by downloads and TikTok at number 1 by users consumption, as far as non-gaming applications are concerned.

Facebook was still number 1 by month to month active users , ahead of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, TikTok, Telegram, Amazon, Twitter, Spotify and Netflix.

(inputs from IANS)