After teasing for a few days, home service startup UrbanClap has finally made its big announcement— the home service startup has renamed itself as Urban Company. At the same time, the firm has renamed its verticals across categories like beauty & wellness and home repairs & maintenance.

Firm’s co-founder, Abhiraj Bhal, believes that it is important to have a globally acceptable brand name, given that it has expanded its business to Singapore, Australia and the UAE.

“From the neighborhoods of Darling Harbour in Sydney to the condominiums of Gurgaon, Urban Company is a simple name with universal appeal,” Bhal was quoted as saying.

Launched in 2014, Urban Company has more than 25,000 trained professionals in all four countries, and so far, they have served over 5 million households.

The Gurgaon-based startup offers services in all segments of a household including salon, spa massages, grooming, repairs, cleaning, painting, pest control and many more.

The company’s FY19 filings showed that company’s gross revenue jumped to ₹116 crore, from ₹46 crore in the previous year, even as its operating loss touched the 26% mark to ₹72 crore, compared to a year ago.

