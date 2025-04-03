UPI experiences temporary outage for second time within a week

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) experienced a temporary outage for the second time within a week.

According to Downdetector, a platform that monitors and shares alerts on outages in real-time based on user reports, the outage seems to have occurred on Wednesday evening with a maximum number of UPI users (520) reporting the service disruption at around 7:23 pm.

Advertisement

On the other hand, 44 per cent of users reported payment failures, and around 55% of them reported issues related to fund transfers.

Advertisement

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has also acknowledged the issue.

Taking it to a social media post on X, NPCI said, “There were some intermittent declines in UPI due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks. These fluctuations increased the latency in the UPI network. NPCI has been working closely with them and UPI has been stable.”

Notably, on March 26 too, a nationwide outage of UPI services occurred.

Both outages have affected major digital payment platforms including Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm as well as other banking applications.

As per the recent data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), UPI transactions drive 83 per cent of all digital transactions in India.

UPI transactions surged 4.4 times from 2021 to 2024, reaching 172 billion transactions annually.

According to the latest data shared by the NPCI, UPI has set a new record in March, registering 18.30 billion transactions worth Rs 24,77,000 crore.

This marks a significant year-on-year growth of 36 per cent in transaction volume and 25 per cent in transaction value. On average, there were 590 million UPI transactions daily, with a daily transaction value of Rs 79,910 crore.

For the fiscal year 2025, UPI’s annual transaction value surged by 30 per cent to Rs 2,60,56,000 crore, up from Rs 1,99,96,000 crore in FY24.