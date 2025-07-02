UP sets benchmark in e-governance-driven industrial growth; 37 types of services online

The Uttar Pradesh government is setting new benchmarks in industrial development, with a strong focus on digital transformation and e-governance.

The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) is leveraging technology to modernise civic amenities in industrial areas, positioning the state as a leader in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiative.

Officials here on Wednesday said that through the Nivesh Mitra portal, entrepreneurs now have access to 37 types of services online. Over the last five years, both the number of online applications and their prompt resolution have seen consistent growth. In 2024–25 alone, 9,719 applications were processed, reflecting a nearly 60 per cent increase from 6,094 in 2020–21.

This progress is further validated by investor satisfaction. In 2024–25, the feedback score for Nivesh Mitra reached 96.63 per cent, a significant improvement from previous years. The land allotment process has also been made more transparent and time-bound, with mega industrial units now receiving allotments within just 15 days. The general e-auction process timeline has also been halved, from 30 days to 15. Additionally, the waiver of double stamp duty by financial institutions has bolstered investor confidence.

The UP government is committed to providing a simplified, transparent, and technology-driven investment ecosystem to transform Uttar Pradesh into India’s industrial powerhouse.

UPSIDA is embracing cutting-edge technologies, such as drone surveys and GIS One Map, to detect encroachments. Real-time data is being streamlined through MIS, OBPAS software, and mobile applications. Integration with the PM Gati Shakti portal and the launch of a mobile app for patch management are further accelerating industrial infrastructure development, positioning Uttar Pradesh as one of the country’s fastest-growing industrial states.

