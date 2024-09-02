Union Minister Hardeep Puri acknowledges ‘extraordinary contributions’ of Indian Oil on its 65th anniversary

On the 65th anniversary of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri acknowledged the “extraordinary contributions” of the company and wished the organisation “continued success in its journey of excellence”.

The Union minister also commended the company’s role in protecting Indian citizens from soaring global fuel prices over the past three years.

“Pehle Indian, Phir Oil! Even as the entire world suffered 40-70 per cent fuel inflation during the last 3 years, this spirit of IndianOil kept Indian citizens insulated from soaring global fuel prices, as PM@narendramodi Ji didn’t want our citizens, especially the vulnerable ones, to suffer from crises of fuel availability, affordability and sustainability,” Hardeep Puri said in a post on microblogging site X.

Advertisement

“On the momentous occasion of 65th IndianOil Day, I acknowledge the extraordinary contributions of IndianOil and wish the organisation continued success in its journey of excellence,” he added.

“As we march together towards Viksit Bharat under the leadership of PM@narendramodi Ji, @IndianOil stands tall as a beacon of nationalistic spirit, efficiency and cutting-edge innovation, leading the global energy sector with pioneering solutions,” the Union minister stated.

“This remarkable journey is a testament to the enduring legacy of India’s Oil & Gas industry & to the relentless dedication of nearly 30,000 IOCians and the six lakh-strong extended workforce who, through their indomitable spirit, ensure that India continues to march ahead towards becoming the 3rd largest economy!” he further said.

Later, the company reacted to the Union minister’s post on X.

“Thank you, @HardeepSPuri ji, for your inspiring words on this #IndianOilDay. As we proudly march towards the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’, #IndianOil remains steadfast in its resolve to fuelling India’s ascendance with dedication. With the spirit of #NationFirst, Team IndianOil will continue to serve billion-plus Indians and steer India’s energy mandate,” it said.

On the occasion, IOCL Chairman Satish Kumar Vaduguri also wrote a post on X. He said, “As we celebrate the 65th anniversary of IndianOil, I am filled with immense pride in the incredible journey we’ve travelled together. More than an energy provider, IndianOil has been a true partner in India’s progress, touching lives and empowering dreams across the nation.”

“Our legacy is built on the sweat and blood of generation of IOCians and the trust of millions of Indians. As we step into the future, we remain committed to fuelling India with the same passion and purpose that has defined us for over six decades,” he added.