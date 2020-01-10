Union Bank of India today announced reduction in Marginal Cost of Funds – based Lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors w.e.f. 11th January 2020.

One year MCLR now stands at 8.10%, down from 8.20%. This is the seventh consecutive rate cut announced by Union Bank of India, since July 2019. Thus, cumulative rate cut is in the range of 60bps – 75bps across different tenors, since February 2019.

Revised MCLR, effective from 11th January, 2020 is as under: