Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s initial public offering (IPO) which received unexpected number of investors after its launch on December 02, is likely to be finalized today, reports stated.

All those who had invested in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank IPO can check their allotment status through application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN, said a report in Mint. The status of shares can also be checked on the official website of Karvy Fintech Limited, which is the registrar of the small finance bank.

The Rs 750-crore initial public offering (IPO), which was open from December 2-4, received bids for 2,053 crore shares against the total issue size of 12.39 crore shares, as per the data available with the NSE. On the last day of the bidding the bank’s IPO attracted a heavy investor demand, as the issue was subscribed a whopping 165.64 times.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 113.80 times, that for non institutional investors was subscribed 486.14 times, while retail individual investors category was subscribed 50.16 times, according to merchant banking sources.

With a strong subscription, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank went past IRCTC to become the most subscribed IPO so far this year. IRCTC IPO was subscribed 111.91 times in October.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s IPO was subscribed 4.86 times on the second day of subscription on Tuesday. The price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 36-37 per share.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank mopped up Rs 303.75 crore from anchor investors, according to a statement by the company.

The Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, CX Partners Fund, Aberdeen, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs India, ICICI Prudential participated in anchor investor bidding.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JM Financial and IIFL Securities are managing the offer.

Microfinance lender Ujjivan Financial Services is the holding company of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

