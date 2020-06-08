Uber on Monday launched Hourly Rentals, a 24×7 on-demand, intra-city service in 17 metros across the country.

The new Hourly Rentals package will allow riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours, and make multiple stops on their journey.

Through the new service, Uber aims to provide riders with the convenience they would get with their own car starting at a price point of Rs 189 for a one-hour/ ten km package, it said in a statement.

Riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12-hours.

The service will also help office-goers in the city as public transport is yet to resume amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Rental service is available in 17 cities – Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal–, the statement added.