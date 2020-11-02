Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp sold over 8 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in October, marking its highest-ever monthly sales, the company said on Sunday. The automaker sold 8,06,848 units last month, 35 per cent higher than 5,99,248 units sold in October last year.

“A positive turnaround in customer sentiments, particularly for motorcycles across markets, continued government policy support and a credible resumption of supply chain, logistics and business operations have enabled the company to achieve record numbers during the auspicious festive period,” the company said in a statement

The company has also registered significant gains in market share in the second quarter (July-September) across product categories and geographies and expects to further build on this momentum going ahead, it added.

Domestic sales stood at 7,91,137 units last month, as against 5,86,988 units in October last year, it added.

Vehicle exports in October were at 15,711 units, as compared to 12,260 units in the same month a year ago, the company said.