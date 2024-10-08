Tur, Urad prices decline by almost 10 pc during last three months: Consumer Affairs Secretary

Prices of Tur and Urad in major mandis have declined, on an average, by almost 10 per cent during last three months, said Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Consumer Affairs.

But retail prices have not seen similar decline, she said.

In respect of Chana, decline in mandi prices have been observed in the past one month, but retail prices continue to increase.

She pointed out the diverging trends between wholesale mandi prices and retail prices are indicative of increasingly unwarranted margins that retailers are extracting out of the market dynamics.

The trends are being closely tracked and necessary measures will have to be initiated if the divergences are found to be widening, the Secretary said.

He remarks came at the meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organized retail chains. The stakeholders discussed the scenario and trends in prices of major pulses.

The meeting is timely and significant considering the festive season. Pertinently, mandi prices of most pulses are on declining trend in recent months against improved availability and higher sown area of kharif pulses this year.

In respect of availability position, Secretary, Consumer Affairs informed that Kharif Urad and Moong have started arriving in the markets while imports of Tur and Urad from East African countries and Myanmar are arriving steadily to augment the domestic production.

The comfortable domestic availability situation is also evident from the fact that the quantity of pulses stock disclosed by big-chain retailers in the stock disclosure portal of Department of Consumer Affairs has been increasing every week.

She also pointed out that this year, sowing area for Kharif pulses has exceed last year by over 7% and crop condition has been good.

In preparation for Rabi sowing, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has assigned focus plans to each of the major producing States with the objective of increase production and self-sufficiency in pulses.

NAFED and NCCF will be involved in farmers registration and seeds distribution among farmers in the upcoming Rabi season, as was done in the Kharif sowing season this year.

Considering the current availability situation and easing of mandi prices, Secretary asked retail industry to extend all possible support to the Government in its efforts to keep prices of dals affordable to the consumers.

In this regard, she invited organized retail chains to coordinate with NCCF and NAFED in the distribution of Bharat Dals, especially Bharat Masur Dal and Bharat Moong Dal, to widen and deepen the coverage and reach of Bharat Dals among consumers.

The meeting was attended by officials of RAI and representatives from Reliance Retail Ltd, Vishal Mart, D Mart, Spencer and More Retail.