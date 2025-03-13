PM-AASHA pivotal in purchase of 100% production of Tur, Urad & Masoor at MSP

The Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) Scheme has become a key driver for the central government’s purchase of 100 percent of Tur, Urad, and Masoor production at MSP.

Notably, the Union Government has approved the procurement of Tur, Urad, and Masur under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) equivalent to 100 per cent of the state’s production for the procurement year 2024-25.

Under the Price Support Scheme of the integrated PM-AASHA Scheme, the procurement of the notified Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra conforming to the prescribed Fair Average Quality (FAQ) is undertaken by the Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) directly from the pre-registered farmers through the State level agencies.

During the Budget 2025, the government has announced that the procurement of Tur (Arhar), Urad and Masur would be undertaken 100 per cent to the production of the State for another four years up to 2028-29 through Central Nodal Agencies to achieve self- sufficiency in pulses in the country.

Further, the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) Masur and Urad to the extent of 13.22 LMT, 9.40 LMT, and 1.35 LMT, respectively.

He approved the procurement of Tur (Arhar) in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh under Price Support Scheme for the Kharif 2024-25 season for a total quantity of 13.22 LMT.

The procurement has already started in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, and a total quantity of 1.31LMT of Tur (Arhar) has been procured in these states till 11 March 2025, benefitting 89,219 farmers of these States, the Agriculture Ministry said.

It further said that the procurement of Tur (Arhar) in other States will also commence very soon.

Tur procurement is also done from pre-registered farmers on the eSamridhi portal of National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED)and the aSamyukti portal of National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India(NCCF).

The government has showcased its commitment to take up procurement of Tur 100 per cent from the farmers through central nodal agencies, namely NAFED and NCCF.