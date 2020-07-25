Telecom Regulatory of India (Trai) in its subscription data for the month of April said the telcos have lost more than 82 lakh wireless 2G, 3G, 4G subscribers. In the previous month (March) the total number of wireless users stood at 1,157.75 million but by the end of April, it came down to 1,149.52 million.

“Total wireless subscribers (2G, 3G & 4G) decreased from 1,157.75 million at the end of March 20 to 1,149.52 million at the end of April 20, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.71 per cent,” Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.

While major telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 5.2 million and 4.5 million subscribers respectively, Reliance Jio was the only winner who raised its subscriber base to 389 million.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) continued to see subscriber churn in April when the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic was in force.

The wireless customer base of Bharti Airtel reduced to 322.5 million, and that of Vodafone Idea to 314.6 million in April.