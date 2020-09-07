The leading global IT consulting and business solutions organisation, Tata Consultancy Services, has partnered with Transnet Port Terminals in South Africa to help the latter develop an integrated online marketplace platform by bringing together cargo owners, shipping lines, clearing and forwarding agents, and road/rail haulers.

Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) is part of Transnet SOC Ltd, state-owned freight transport and handling company.

A statement issued by the company on Monday said, “TPT saw an opportunity to simplify the South African logistics market by creating a connected portal that would provide comprehensive logistics information to cargo owners and logistics players.”

TPT partnered with TCS to create the new platform named Cargo Connect, which will function as an online logistics marketplace where customers can submit logistics related requests and allow service providers to bid online.

Customers will be able to select the preferred proposal and award the cargo contract to that bidder, the statement added.

It further said that the process will make the entire request and bid selection process completely transparent. The platform will also help customers remotely track the cargo at every point of the container journey and send automated alerts with critical information, whenever a cargo event occurs.

“Expected to be ready in 12 months, the Cargo Connect marketplace will reshape the industry and drive TPT’s growth,” the statement added.

Siyabulela Mhlaluka, General Manager, Sales and New Business Development, TPT, said, “The new solution will help us bring all logistics players under one platform, create transparency in the industry, as well as power the next leg of our growth journey.”