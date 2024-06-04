Total foodgrain production up by 211 LMT

The Government of India on Tuesday said that the total foodgrain production is estimated at 3288.52 LMT, higher by 211.00 LMT from average foodgrain production of last 5 years.

The total rice production is estimated at 1367.00 LMT as compared to 1357.55 LMT in 2022-23, showing an increase of 9.45 LMT, the data from Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said.

Production of wheat is estimated at 1129.25 LMT which is higher by 23.71 LMT from previous year’s wheat production, it added.

This was the third Advance Estimates of Major Agricultural Crops for the year 2023-24.

Total foodgrain production is higher by 211.00 LMT from average foodgrain production of last 5 years (2018-19 to 2022-23) of 3077.52 LMT.

Production of Shree Anna is estimated at 174.08 LMT showing a marginal increase of 0.87 LMT from 2022-23 production.

Further, Production of Nutri/Coarse Cereals is estimated at 547.34 LMT which is higher by 46.24 LMT from average Nutri/Coarse Cereals production, the data said.

Production of Tur is estimated at 33.85 LMT which is marginally higher by 0.73 LMT from last year’s production of 33.12 LMT.

Production of Lentil is estimated at 17.54 LMT which is higher by 1.95 LMT than the previous year’s production of 15.59 LMT.

The ministry data highlighted that the production of Soybean is estimated at 130.54 LMT and production of Rapeseed & Mustard is estimated at 131.61 LMT which higher by 5.18 LMT to last year’s production.

The production of Cotton is estimated at 325.22 Lakh Bales (of 170 Kg each) and production of Sugarcane is estimated at 4425.22 LMT.