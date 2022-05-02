Diesel engines remain one of the most frugal power trains in the market and are a great option for buyers looking to cover many miles in their car. Additionally, even though diesel prices are at an all-time high, and fuel prices are soaring across the country, it is still significantly more inexpensive than petrol and have better mileage. Hence, we have put together a list of the ten cheapest diesels you can currently buy in India.

Tata Altroz

Price: Rs 7.42 lakh-10.14 lakh

As things stand, the Altroz premium hatchback is the most affordable diesel car on sale in our market (in terms of its starting price at 7.42 lakh). Powering the Altroz is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is good for 90hp and 200Nm. It can only be had with a sole 5-speed manual gearbox option and has an ARAI claimed mileage of 25.11kpl. The Altroz also offers a distinct design, and a good ride and handling balance.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 7.75 lakh-8.37 lakh

Coming in a close second, the Grand i10 Nios misses out on the title of the cheapest diesel car by Rs 33,000. While it might seem odd that the smaller i10 Nios is more expensive than the larger Altroz, it’s worth noting that Hyundai solely offers it in the better-equipped mid-spec Sportz trim. Under the hood of the Nios is a 75hp, 1.2-litre diesel engine. The motor is refined with strong low and mid-range performance. It’s available with 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

Hyundai Aura

Price: Rs 7.96 lakh-9.41 lakh

Much like the Nios, the Aura sedan features the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder diesel engine that produces 75hp and 190Nm. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox, returning a claimed ARAI mileage of 25.35kpl and 25.40kpl, respectively. The Aura’s diesel engine is fairly refined and it also offers easy manoeuvrability in city settings.

Hyundai i20

Price: Rs 8.28 lakh-10.85 lakh

The Hyundai i20 is the second premium hatchback on this list and it comes with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that develops 100hp and 240Nm. This engine also features in a host of other Hyundai and Kia models. The new-gen i20 is spacious, comfortable, has great driving manners and is very well-equipped. In the i20, this engine is only offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Honda Amaze

Price: Rs 8.78 lakh-11.26 lakh

The Honda Amaze is available with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 100hp and 200Nm when paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox, but the output drops to 80hp and 160Nm with the CVT automatic. The Amaze continues to be the only model in the segment to offer the unique CVT automatic and diesel powertrain combination. ARAI-claimed mileage is 24.7kpl and 21kpl for the manual and CVT, respectively.

Kia Sonet

Price: Rs 8.89 lakh-13.79 lakh

Kia’s second model in India – the Sonet – has gone on to carve out a decent amount of space in the compact-SUV segment. Its appeal lies in the lengthy features list it offers, quality cabin and the large variety of engine and gearbox configurations it can be had in. The diesel engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit that puts out 100hp and 240Nm when paired to the 6-speed manual gearbox, while it develops 115hp and 250Nm when paired to the 6-speed torque converter automatic. Both versions provide plenty of performance.

Tata Nexon

Price: Rs 9.85 lakh-13.90 lakh

The Nexon is a comfortable and spacious compact SUV that features a unique and well-proportioned look. It also happens to offer a variety of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel and even all-electric. Focusing on the diesel on offer, it is a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that develops 110hp and 260Nm and can be had with either a 6-speed manual or AMT automatic gearbox. The Nexon also boasts of a 5-star GNCAP crash test safety rating.