IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday became the second Indian firm after Reliance Industries to surpass a market valuation of more than Rs 10 lakh crore backed by the rally in company’s share price.

During the day’s trade company’s scrip has soared nearly 7 per cent after the company announced that its board will meet later this week to consider a share buyback proposal.

The stock rose by 7.62 per cent to reach Rs 2,715.55 on the BSE. It had earlier hit a record high of Rs 2,727 share a price. On the NSE, it zoomed 2,715.00, up by Rs 191.55 or 7.59 per cent at the time of reporting. It had earlier hit an all time high of Rs 2,728.10.

Following the rally in its share price, the company’s market valuation jumped to Rs 10,03,012.43 crore in afternoon trade on the BSE.

TCS last month became the second Indian firm to have a market valuation of over Rs 9 lakh crore after Reliance Industries Limited. It is the second most-valuable domestic firm in terms of market capitalisation.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited is the first Indian firm to have crossed the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation mark. Its market valuation is currently at Rs 15,02,355.71 crore – the highest for any listed company in the country.

TCS in a regulatory filing on Sunday night said that “… the board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company, at its meeting to be held on October 7, 2020”. No other details of the buyback plan were disclosed.

The TCS board is also slated to consider its financial results for the September quarter and declaration of a second interim dividend to the equity shareholders at that meeting.

In 2018, the Mumbai-based company had undertaken a share buyback programme worth up to Rs 16,000 crore. The buyback, at Rs 2,100 per equity share, had entailed up to 7.61 crore shares. In 2017 too, TCS had undertaken a similar share purchase programme.

TCS had announced the mega buyback offer as part of its long-term capital allocation policy of returning excess cash to shareholders.