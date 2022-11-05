Follow Us:
Tata Motors to hike prices of passenger vehicles

Automobile major Tata Motors Ltd on Saturday said it will be increasing the prices of its passenger vehicles effective from November 7.

IANS | Chennai | November 5, 2022 1:01 pm

(Photo: IANS)

The passenger car segment is logging good monthly growth for the industry players.

While Tata Motors did not specify the model-wise price hike, it said the weighted average increase will be 0.9 per cent depending on the variant and the model.

“The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” Tata Motors said.

