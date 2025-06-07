Tata Motors introduces air conditioning systems in its entire range of trucks

Tata Motors has issued an official press release announcing the launch of factory-fitted air conditioning systems across its entire truck range.

According to the release, this significant upgrade spans the SFC, LPT, Ultra, Signa, and Prima cabins, while also extending it to cowl models for the first time. Tata Motors has also introduced a series of value additions, including power output enhancements, reinforcing its commitment to set new benchmarks in performance and drivability, the release stated.

Advertisement

Commenting on the development, Tata Commercial Vehicles Vice President & Business Head Rajesh Kaul said, “The introduction of air-conditioned cabins and cowls marks a significant step towards building a comfortable working environment for drivers, enabling higher productivity. In addition to complying with the regulatory requirements, we have leveraged this opportunity to deliver long-term value with a host of enhancements. These upgrades, shaped by extensive customer feedback, and backed by smart engineering, are designed to minimise impact on total cost of ownership, ensuring greater profitability for fleet owners”.

Advertisement

The new air-conditioning system offers dual-mode operation, Eco and Heavy, delivering optimal cooling with enhanced energy efficiency. Tata Motors’ range of heavy trucks, tippers and prime movers now offer higher power output of up to 320hp. Coupled with intelligent technology that maximizes fuel economy, this upgrade makes the trucks well suited for diverse applications, the release stated.

The air conditioning systems feature dual-mode operation with ‘Eco’ and ‘Heavy’ settings, designed to provide cooling while maintaining energy efficiency. Tata Motors has also increased power output across its heavy truck, tipper, and prime mover lineup to 320 horsepower.

The enhanced truck models include fuel efficiency features such as automatic engine idle shut-off and voice messaging systems for real-time alerts. These additions are part of Tata Motors’ strategy to improve driver working conditions and increase productivity.

Tata Motors operates as India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three passenger vehicle manufacturers. The company is part of the $165 billion Tata Group and reported $44 billion in revenue.

The company supports its vehicle portfolio through a network of over 3,000 service touchpoints and its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 program, which provides maintenance contracts, roadside assistance, and spare parts access. It also operates ‘Fleet Edge’, a connected vehicle platform for fleet management.

Tata Motors runs operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, and Indonesia, with vehicle sales extending to Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC countries. As of March 2024, the company’s structure included 90 consolidated subsidiaries, two joint operations, five joint ventures, and multiple equity-accounted associates.