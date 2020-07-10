Auto major Tata Motors Group on Friday said its global wholesales in Q1FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were lowered by 64 per cent at 91,594 units, as compared to Q1 FY20.

The group in a BSE filing said that the global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY21 were at 11,598 units, lower by 89 per cent, over Q1FY20.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY21 were at 79,996 units, lower by 49 per cent as compared to Q1FY20, it added.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 65,425 vehicles during the quarter under review, the company said, adding that Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 47,454 vehicles.

The company, however, did not provide data of the year ago period.

