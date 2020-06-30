Food aggregator Swiggy has launched its own digital wallet called ‘Swiggy Money’ in partnership with ICICI Bank. With the wallet, the food delivery platform is aiming to provide single-click checkout experience to its customers.

“Users choosing ‘Swiggy Money’ can avail instant refunds and use the money for easy checkouts and hassle-free payment processing on future food orders,” the company said in a statement.

Anand Agrawal, VP Products, Swiggy said, “Along with a host of existing payment options offered to consumers, Swiggy Money will ensure seamless and swift transactions on food orders by minimising hassles such as lengthy payment procedures or payment failures resulting in improved customer experience.”

ICICI Bank’s existing customers, who are active on Swiggy can instantly start using the wallet. And non-ICICI Bank customers can only begin with the wallet after they have provided a government ID to the bank.

‘Swiggy Money’ users will further be able to top-up their wallet using various banking instruments and enjoy single click purchase without multiple authentications.

In cases where the order value exceeds the wallet balance, the users will be provided with a ‘split-pay’ option which will enable making payment through a combination of money from their wallet and another payment source/instruments to complete the transaction.

Speaking about the collaboration with Swiggy, Bijith Bhaskar, Head- Digital Channels & Partnership of ICICI Bank said, “this is our third offering, jointly with Swiggy. A year ago, we had customised an industry-first UPI led payment solution for Swiggy’s delivery partners to transfer funds. We had also introduced UPI-led instant one-click payment for millions of Swiggy’s customers.”

Swiggy is currently present in over 500 cities in the country.