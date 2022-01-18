Swiggy partners with GoodDot to bring vegan meal at the doorstep

The plant-based meat is just a click away as food delivery app Swiggy Instamart and plant-based meat manufacturer, GoodDot has partnered to provide its consumers with an easier and faster way of ordering their products.

With this, people will now be able to get GoodDot products delivered within 15-30 minutes through Swiggy. The delivery time will be from 6 am till midnight.

“We are just as excited to be joining forces with GoodDot, and look forward to widening consumer access to plant-based meat in India”, said the Swiggy spokesperson.

Presently, the plant-based meat products from GoodDot are currently available in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Noida, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Gurugram, and Indore with Swiggy Instamart.

“Seven other cities will also be included in the rollout in the next few weeks,” said the spokesperson.

The foodies can now enjoy all their favourite vegan products like ‘Unmutton Keema’, ‘Meatless Mince and Eggless Bhurji’ etc through the Swiggy Instamart platform.

“Through this partnership, GoodDot aims to bring to customers the best meat alternatives that are unparalleled in taste, quality, and texture, with the convenience of instant delivery. We are excited about Swiggy’s commitment to bringing plant-based alternatives to the consumers. It also signifies the growing interest of the consumers in the plant-based meat products”, said Abhishek Sinha, co-founder, GoodDot.

GoodDot provides alternatives to mutton, chicken, egg, and soon, will launch fish alternatives, too soon.