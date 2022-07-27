Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet reports weaker earnings and revenue in Q2

Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has detailed weaker than-anticipated earning and revenue for the April-June period (Q2). The organisation announced strong development in its Search business.

Revenue development eased back to 13% from 62% in a similar quarter but last year.

The organisation revealed revenue of $69.7 billion in the quarter, up 13%.

“In the second quarter, our performance was driven by Search and Cloud. The investments we’ve made over the years in AI and computing are helping to make our services particularly valuable for consumers, and highly effective for businesses of all sizes,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet and Google.

Pichai said the organisation will keep on putting invest responsibly into profound software engineering for as long as possible.

Google’s Search and Other income were $40.69 billion, up from $35.85 billion the year earlier, supported by movement and retail inquiries, said the organization.

YouTube advertisement income was $7.34 billion versus $7.52 billion expected while Google Cloud income was $6.28 billion versus $6.41 billion anticipated.

Alphabet said its headcount was up 21% to 174,014 with full-time workers.

Google has placed a stop on recruitment process for a considerable length of time to survey its headcount needs, and settle on future strategy. The organisation last week reported to slow down recruitment until the end of this year.

(inputs from IANS)