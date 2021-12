As the auto and energy sector shares gain, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Wednesday.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 331.32 points or 0.59 percent at 56650.33 at 9.35 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16873 at 9.35 am, up by 102.20 points or 0.61 percent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are auto, energy, and metal among others.