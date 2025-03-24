Stock market extends rally, rises over 1 pc with Nifty hitting 23,700

The stock market extended the previous week’s rally, rising over one per cent with Nifty hitting 23,700, intraday. Buying was seen across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,078.87 points or 1.4% at 77,984.38, and the Nifty was up 307.95 points or 1.32% at 23,658.35.

Throughout the trading session, Nifty reached a high of 23,708.75 and a low of 23,451.75 while Sensex traded within the range of 78,107.23 and 77,179.35.

BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added more than 1% each.

On Nifty, the top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank (4.67%), NTPC (4.45%), State Bank of India (3.66%), Tech Mahindra (3.51%), and Power Grid Corporation of India (3.09%).

The top losers were Titan Company (2.64%), IndusInd Bank (2.54%), Trent (1.85%), Mahindra and Mahindra (0.97%), and Bharti Airtel (0.41%).

The Bank Nifty closed at 50,593.55, with an intraday high of 51,801.15 and a low of 50,795.9.

Kotak Mahindra Bank soared over 4% to touch a 41-month high of Rs 2,174, marking its highest level since October 2021.

Manappuram Finance jumped over 4 per cent to hit its intraday high, continuing its 22 per cent rally over eight consecutive sessions while the shares of Poonawalla Fincorp surged nearly 4 per cent after the company unveiled an AI-powered underwriting solution developed in collaboration with IIT Bombay.

Domestic equity markets have reversed this year’s losses as both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning momentum.

After selling a record USD 29 billion over the last five months, foreign investors are showing renewed interest turning net buyers in recent sessions.

On BSE, around 90 stocks touched 52-week high including Kotak Mahindra Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, AAVAS Financiers, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Coromandel International, JSW Steel, AstraZeneca Pharma, Welspun Corp, Navin Fluorine, SRF, among others.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green with bank, capital goods, IT, oil & gas, power, realty, PSU Bank rose 1-3%.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) surged 5.09% fueled by trading volumes exceeding the 5-day average, indicating heightened investor interest.

RailTel shares also soared 10 per cent to trade at Rs 339 after the company secured a Rs 25.15 crore order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation.