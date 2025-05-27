Stock market ends in losses amid profit booking in large-caps

The stock market ended with significant losses as investors booked profits in large-caps.

Engagement was also seen in selective buying in the mid- and small-cap segments, amid weak global cues.

Sensex settled 625 points, or 0.76%, lower at 81,551.63, while the Nifty 50 ended 175 points, or 0.70%, down at 24,826.20.

Mid- and small-caps outperformed, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.18% and 0.19%, respectively.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹444 lakh crore from nearly ₹445 lakh crore in the previous session.

Among the sectors, barring Nifty PSU Bank, which was up by 0.26%, Realty up by 0.24%, and Pharma up by 0.11%, all sectoral indices ended with losses.

Nifty FMCG, IT, Auto, and Financial Services fell by over half a per cent each, while the Nifty Bank slipped 0.39%, and the Private Bank index dropped 0.46%.

Shares of FMCG companies recorded strong losses as investors resorted to profit booking after a significant rally. The sharp rise in the share prices pushed the Nifty FMCG index down to emerge as the top sectoral loser.

On Nifty50, only 10 stocks managed to end in the green.

Shares of Jio Financial Services were up by 3.87%, IndusInd Bank rose 2.61%, and Trent gained 0.80%, ending as the top gainers.

Top losers were UltraTech Cement (2.28%), JSW Steel (2.02%), and ITC (1.85%).

Among the IT stocks, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Persistent Systems, and Infosys were each down around 1%.

Analysts attributed the decline to a combination of overbought conditions in key sectors, global economic concerns, and cautious investor sentiment ahead of key macroeconomic data.

The trading session was marked by volatility, with indices slipping in the afternoon session as selling pressure intensified across heavyweight sectors, including FMCG, auto, and cement.