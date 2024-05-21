Stock market ends almost flat amid volatile session

Amid a volatile session, the stock market on Tuesday ended almost flat with the Sensex and the Nifty 50 continuing witnessing cautious trade, and most stocks suffering losses.

Sensex closed 53 points, or 0.07%, lower at 73,953.31, while the Nifty 50 ended the day 27 points, or 0.12%, higher at 22,529.05.

On Nifty50, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, L&T, Infosys, and TCS ended as the top drags. Shares of Tata Steel, Coal India, Hindalco, and Power Grid were the top contributors to the gains.

Among sectors, metal index was up four per cent, power index gained two per cent, the PSU Bank index rose 1.5%, while FMCG was down 0.5%.

Nifty Media rose 1.25% while the Bank fell 0.31%. The Private Bank index suffered a loss of 0.59%.

In addition to Metal and Energy; the PSU Banking segment outperformed while FMCG was the major laggard.

Indian indices opened marginally lower amid mixed global cues. However, they recovered the losses in the second half amid buying seen in the metal, power, oil & gas, and PSU Banks.

On the BSE, around 200 stocks touched their 52-week high. These included Aditya Birla Fashion, Balkrishna Industries, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, Indian Bank, Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Linde India, Oil India, Polycab, Power Grid, SAIL, Tata Steel, among others.

The BSE Midcap index hit its fresh all-time high of 43,223.69 before ending 0.34% higher at 43,191.88.

On the other side, the BSE Smallcap index hit its fresh record high of 48099.29 during the session but failed to hold gains and ended with a loss of 0.18% at 47,873.56.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE hit the milestone of $5 trillion. In rupee terms, the overall market capitalisation of the BSE-listed firms stood at nearly Rs 414.6 lakh crore at the close, against Rs 412.4 lakh crore in the previous session.

In a milestone development, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies crossed a record $5 trillion for the first time.

The total market cap of all the BSE-listed companies reached $5 trillion or over Rs 414.46 trillion, rising by over $633 billion since the start of the year. Although the flagship Sensex index still remains 1.66 per cent below its all-time high, the BSE Mid and Smallcap indices hit a fresh high.

In the global market, the European stock futures declined along with Asian equities as investors shifted their focus to Nvidia Corp. earnings later in the week.

Asian shares took a breather after seven days of gains.