Steve Jobs signed documents to get auctioned in July

Apple founder and former CEO Steve Jobs and other tech honchos signed documents, as well as additional collectible Apple memorabilia, are going for auction later in July.

Charles Mann, the creator of the educational Power sharing Series and the person who recorded audio of early NeXT computer meetings, has collected the items over the years.

They are being included in a new “Apple, Jobs, and Computer Hardware” lot soon to go up for auction, reports Apple Insider.

The auction lot includes computer manuals and an Apple Newton Message Pad, some of the more unique memorabilia are a series of documents, releases, and other slips of paper signed by Jobs, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, and many others.

Documents were signed by a slew of various technology pioneers, who participated in the Power-sharing Series which was a set of talks and education sessions recorded on audio at the Boston Computer Society.

Some pioneers whose signatures are represented include Bill Gates, Esther Dyson, Pixar co-founder Alvy Ray Smith, former Apple CEO John Sculley, and former Apple design team member Bill Atkinson.

Steve Jobs document has an estimated auction price of $12,000 and a starting bid of $1,000. A release form signed by Wozniak starts at $200.

