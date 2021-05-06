SpiceXpress cargo arm SpiceJet air on Thursday airlifted 1,100 oxygen concentrators and other Covid-related medical equipment from Nanjing in China to New Delhi.

A330 wide-body aircraft was used to airlift the concentrators from Nanjing.

“The airline has airlifted more than 11,050 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, and China so far,” the airline said in a statement.

“These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations. SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been working actively with the state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen,” it added.