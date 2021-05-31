The President of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has donated two oxygen concentrators to the Sourav Ganguly Foundation in Balurghat for the treatment of Covid patients. The concentrators arrived in Balurghat late on Friday night, and they will be used in the treatment of Covid patients who are in home isolation.

In addition, Seven Eleven (7/11), a social organization, has also extended cooperation to the Sourav Ganguly Foundation in Balurghat with two more oxygen cylinders and one well-equipped ambulance. The oxygen cylinders and an ambulance will also be used in helping Covid patients, it is learnt.

After receiving the oxygen concentrators, members of the Foundation called a meeting yesterday to decide on how to provide help with oxygen cylinders, ambulances and the concentrators. Initially, the Foundation and 7/11 have decided to open an ‘oxygen parlour.’

“Maharaj may send more concentrators in the coming days for the treatment of Covid patients”, said Gautam Goswami, a member of the CAB Apex Council and former secretary of the South Dinajpur District Sports Association. Shiven Laha, the founder of 7/11, alleged that ambulance operators had been demanding Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 for a Balurghat-Kolkata trip from patients.

“This is inhuman. Relatives of the patients are suffering. I have decided to provide ambulance service free of cost within a radius of 12 km in Balurghat. Within the next 24 hours, two oxygen concentrators, two oxygen cylinders and other equipment will be pressed into action,” Mr Laha said yesterday.