Share price of SpiceJet on Friday surged 4 per cent after the airline announced its partnership with Om Logistics. The company also said that it has signed a pact with Snowman Logistics, for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine.

On the BSE, the stock was trading up by 4.67 per cent to Rs 104.30. It had earlier touched a high of Rs 106, up by 6.37 per cent, during early hours of the trade.

Similarly, on the NSE, it was trading at Rs 103.60, up by 3.91 per cent.

The airline said its dedicated freighters, operated under the SpiceXpress cargo division, are capable of transporting sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from (-) 40 degrees celsius to (+) 25 degrees celsius, both domestically as well as internationally.

SpiceJet and Snowman Logistics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the movement of COVID-19 vaccine to jointly offer seamless air logistics to Snowman clients and customers by combining their areas of expertise and strength, the airline said in a release.

The Ajay Singh-owned private airline, which along with passenger aircraft also runs a dedicated freighter fleet under its SpiceXpress cargo division, also announced partnering with Om Logistics for COVID-19 vaccine transportation.