Southern Health Foods launches breakfast cereals

Southern Health Foods, which markets products under the brand name of ‘Manna’, has forayed into the kid’s breakfast space with the launch of Manna Go Grain Crunchies, an enriched multigrain cereal for children.

The product is a carefully formulated micronutrient enriched cereal that is made with 9 grains, including 2 super grains and has 50 per cent RDA of key micronutrients in a single serve which takes care of the nutrition requirement of the kid for 12 hours.

It is a specially formulated multigrain blend (ragi, bajra, sorghum, wheat, kodo millet, barnyard millet, quinoa, Amaranth and oats) with key vitamins and minerals to deliver nutrition which can keep the kid satiated with protein and fiber from whole grains through the day.