Soaring onion prices leave people teary-eyed

Onions literally left consumers teary-eyed as their prices surged. Currently, the onions sell for about Rs 70 to 80 per kg depending on the locality.

Other vegetables have also seen a sharp increase in their prices as spring onions sell for about Rs 100 per kg, while tomatoes are also being sold for the same price. Also the price of potatoes has also gone up by about Rs 10 from the earlier rate of Rs 25 per kg, while capsicum is selling for around Rs 50 per kg.

The spike in onion prices is having a significant impact on households and impacting consumer habits, as in the North Indian cuisine, onion is a key ingredient used in cooking as well as eaten in salad too.

It has led to a decline in the sales of onion as well as some local hawkers. Firstly, we have to purchase onions at higher prices and secondly, people are abstaining from purchasing it which is leading to a piling up of the vegetable with us and ultimately resulting in a loss for the hawkers too.

Additionally, small food outlets are finding it hard to cope-up with the price rise as it is used in almost every vegetable, curry or Chinese cuisine they prepare and sell leading to a decline in their profit margins.

It was expected that the prices would come down after the festival season as during this time, due to holidays, the supply chain was affected but the prices have spiked instead of coming down.

Sharda, a homemaker, told The Statesman managing the kitchen has become a daily battle. “Rising prices of vegetables is making it hard to stretch the household budget further. It’s not just about cooking anymore; it’s about survival with every meal.”