Sitharaman to visit Spain, Portugal and Brazil for key multilateral engagements

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lead the Indian delegation on an official visit to Spain, Portugal, and Brazil from June 30 to July 5, according to the Finance Ministry release on Monday.

The visit, coordinated by the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, will see her participation in high-level multilateral and bilateral engagements across the three countries.

In Seville, Spain, the Finance Minister will attend the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), organised by the United Nations. She is scheduled to deliver India’s national statement during the conference, which brings together global leaders to discuss sustainable financing strategies.

Further, Sitharaman will also deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Leadership Summit on the theme “From FfD4 Outcome to Implementation: Unlocking the Potential of Private Capital for Sustainable Development.”

On the sidelines of FFD4, she will hold bilateral meetings with senior ministers from Germany, Peru, and New Zealand, and also meet with the President of the European Investment Bank (EIB).

In Lisbon, Portugal, the Finance Minister is expected to meet her Portuguese counterpart for a bilateral dialogue, focusing on deepening financial and investment ties. She will also engage with prominent investors and interact with the Indian diaspora community in Portugal.

During her visit to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the minister will address the 10th Annual Meeting of the New Development Bank (NDB) as India’s Governor. She will also attend the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) and speak at the NDB Flagship Governors Seminar on “Building a Premier Multilateral Development Bank for the Global South.”

The minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with finance ministers from Brazil, China, Indonesia, and Russia on the sidelines of the NDB events.

The visit is expected to bolster India’s strategic economic cooperation, reinforce multilateral engagement, and advance the global South agenda through platforms like the United Nations, NDB, and BRICS.