Shriram Transport Finance Company on Tuesday announced that its board members will hold a meeting in January to consider raising funds via the issuance of debt securities. However, the company did not specify the amount that it is planning to raise.

“The company will consider raising of funds by way of issue of debt securities in onshore/offshore market by private placement basis and/or public issue subject to market conditions.”

Shriram Transport Finance Company said in this regard the meeting of the banking and finance committee/debt issuance committee / bond issuance committee will be held to consider and approve such issuances of debt securities during the month ending January 31, 2021.

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company ended over 2 per cent at Rs 1,037.00 a piece on the BSE. It had earlier touched a high of Rs 1,049.