Coronavirus caused COVID-19 crisis has financially affected several industries and businesses. Among all, the small and local shop owners are the ones that are suffering the most. Keeping that in mind, international e-commerce firm Shopmatic has introduced grocery web-stores that will help local shop owners in India to build their online presence easily without the need for any technical or coding experience.

“Digital selling is the new normal today and we are focussed on helping all small businesses to create an online presence for themselves to stay relevant, at all times,” said Anurag Avula, Co-founder and CEO, Shopmatic.

The solution will cover all aspects of a successful online grocery store including pre-built catalogues with unlimited listings, easy inventory management, secure and instant online payments, contactless delivery and self-pickup options.

“Grocery store and kirana dukaan owners can now create their stores on the Shopmatic platform with the ease of pre-built catalogues that save them a lot of time and effort to go online,” Avula informed.

With Shopmatic’s, shop owners will be able to use their phones to track inventory, sales, orders, customers, and more.

Their modes of online payments also widen as on an online store they can offer payment options such as PayTM, PayU, PayPal, and others.

The most exciting feature is that merchants will now be able to share products on WhatsApp and share payment links with their customers.

“Shop owners can organize the daily delivery of orders by location and time slot. For immediate and safe customer collection, it has also extended the option of store pickup,” said the company.