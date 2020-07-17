HCL Technologies is all set to operate under new leadership with country’s wealthiest woman, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, being appointed as the company’s chairperson with immediate effect. Roshni’s father, Shiv Nadar will be stepping down from the position of the Chairman but will retain the position of company’s managing director.

Nadar will also be appointed as company’s chief strategy officer as he will continue to oversee strategic direction of the firm.

“The Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Non-Executive Director as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and the Company w.e.f. July 17, 2020, in place of Mr. Shiv Nadar who expressed his desire to step down from the position of the Chairman. Mr. Shiv Nadar would continue to be the Managing Director of the Company with the designation as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Company,” company’s release said.

The 38-year-old has been the executive director and CEO of HCL Enterprise and a trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation. In 2019, Roshini was ranked at 54th position on the Forbes’ World’s 100 Most Powerful Women list. As per IIFL Wealth Hurun (2019) rankings, Roshni’s wealth is at Rs 36,800 crore.

In 2013, she was inducted as an additional director on the company’s board. This came four years after her appointment on the board of HCL Corp.

Roshni’s passion for wildlife led her to set up The Habitats Trust in 2018. It aims to protect the indigenous species and their natural habitats.

Roshni has a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, USA, with a focus on Social Enterprise Management and Strategy. She is also an alumnus of the World Economic Forum’s ‘Forum of Young Global Leaders initiative’.