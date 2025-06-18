From classroom to career: Jharkhand, HCL Tech sign MoU for IT Training and job pathway

In a move set to redefine career pathways for school-leaving students in Jharkhand, the state government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HCL Technologies to implement the ‘Tech Bee’ programme. This placement-linked skilling initiative offers industry-ready training, early job placement, and access to higher education for students who have completed their Class 12.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was present at the signing ceremony held at the Jharkhand Ministry, described the initiative as a transformative step that would give the state’s youth a direct gateway into the digital economy. Under the Tech Bee programme, students will undergo focused technical training and can pursue further education while working—opening a dual track of employment and academic advancement.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Jharkhand’s young minds possess both talent and aspiration, and only require a channel to realise their full potential. “There is no shortage of skill or ambition among our boys and girls,” he said. “They need the right path and guidance—and our government is determined to provide both.” He further affirmed that all initiatives aimed at providing skill-based training and employment to the youth would receive the full support of the state. “Any organisation that comes forward to contribute to our vision of an educated, skilled, and employed Jharkhand will have the full support of the government,” he added.

The MoU, signed by the Department of School Education and Literacy and HCL Tech, is being seen as a model for effective public-private collaboration in education-led employment. Senior officials present at the event included School Education Minister Ramdas Soren, Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Avinash Kumar, Education Secretary Umashankar Singh, Jharkhand Education Project Director Shashi Ranjan, and HCL Tech Senior Vice President Subbaraman Balasubramaniam.

The Tech Bee initiative offers students from modest backgrounds an opportunity to step directly into the professional world. A rural student who, after Class 12, enters industry-grade IT training, secures a salaried position with HCL, and simultaneously pursues a university degree is the kind of success story the programme aims to replicate at scale.

This development marks a significant milestone in the state government’s broader youth strategy that integrates technical education, skill development, and job creation. Hemant Soren reiterated his government’s commitment to quality education and dignified employment for all youth. This is also part of a growing effort to align Jharkhand’s human resource potential with the demands of India’s knowledge economy. “We are not just producing graduates. We are creating capable professionals,” he stated.

In a complementary measure, the Chief Minister highlighted the ongoing Guruji Credit Card Yojana, which allows students to avail loans of up to ₹15 lakh without any collateral to fund their higher education. Whether in engineering, management, or any specialised field, the scheme aims to remove financial barriers for deserving students. Together with Tech Bee, this represents a dual-pronged model of support: early career access through skilling and job placement, and parallel access to formal education.

With the Tech Bee programme, Jharkhand sets a precedent in integrating schooling, skilling, and employment. For a generation that seeks certainty after school, the state now offers not just hope, but a highway to opportunity.