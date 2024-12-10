Shaktikanta Das thanks PM Modi, Finance Minister for his tenure as RBI chief

On his final day at the office, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and also remembered Former Finance Minister, Late Arun Jaitley in his farewell message.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi, in a post on social media platform X, he said, “Immensely grateful to the Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi for giving me this opportunity to serve the country as Governor RBI and for his guidance and encouragement. Benefited a lot from his ideas and thoughts.”

“Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble FM Nirmala Sitharaman for her constant support and backing. The fiscal-monetary coordination was at its best and helped us to deal with the multiple challenges during the last six years,” he added.

Advertisement

“Fondly recall the warmth, trust and confidence of Late Shri Arun Jaitley on me when I served as RBI Governor (initial months) and earlier as Secretary Revenue and Economic Affairs,” Das said.

He also extended gratitude to economists and the entire financial sector saying, “I thank all the stakeholders in the financial sector and in the economy; experts and economists; industry bodies and associations; organisations in the agriculture,cooperative & service sectors for their inputs and policy suggestions.”

For the entire RBI team, he said, “A BIG thank you to the entire Team RBI. Together, we successfully navigated an exceptionally difficult period of unprecedented global shocks. May the RBI grow even taller as an institution of trust and credibility. My best wishes to each one of you.”

The Government has appointed Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as the new RBI Governor.