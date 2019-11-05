After opening at a higher note Tuesday morning, Sensex was running up 25.02 points or 0.06 per cent at 40,326.98 during the intraday trade.

Meanwhile, after a massive surge of 9 per cent during the early trade, Yes Bank remained the top gainer on the chart with 3.33 per cent or Rs 68.30 per share at 1130 hours.

Sensex had opened at 40,445.67, from its Monday’s close of 40,301.96.

Nifty, on the other hand, was running slightly lower 11,936.55 than it had opened at 11,974.60. On Monday Nifty had closed at of 11,941.30.

The Indian rupee was at Rs 70.70 a US dollar from its previous close of Rs 70.76, which was the five-week high owing to the positive cues.

